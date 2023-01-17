Watch Now
Ambulance requested at scene of crash off Hwy 46 near Paso Robles

KSBY News
The driver was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jan 17, 2023
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash near Paso Robles Tuesday afternoon.

It was reported just before 2 p.m. on Highway 46 near Anderson Road.

CAL FIRE says a vehicle was off the road and CPR was in progress. It was unknown how many people were in the car at the time of the crash.

Initial reports into the California Highway Patrol reported the vehicle was swerving and then hit an embankment before crossing into opposing traffic and going down a ravine. It was reported the vehicle was not visible from Highway 46.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

