American Crown Circus puts down stakes in Santa Maria for five days of shows

The American Crown Circus is raising the big top ahead of five nights of shows in Santa Maria.

The circus will perform nine shows which run from Thursday, Aug. 12 to Monday, Aug. 16. The shows will be at the Minami Basin at the corner of Enos Dr. and Depot Rd. in Santa Maria.

It will mark a second return to the stage for the circus since March 2020, when coronavirus lockdowns shuttered the show. The circus says it has been a tough road to get the band back together, but they have assembled performers from all over the world.

Though the industry was hit hard by pandemic closures, Roberto Osorio, one of three brothers that own the American Crown Circus, is looking ahead.

"We're very excited to be able to bring the circus to Santa Maria," Osorio, ringmaster and magician for the circus, said. "It's exciting to be able to do what my great-great-grandfather started many years ago. It's a thrill."

The shows in Santa Maria include performances at 7:30 p.m. from Thursday to Monday. On Friday and Saturday, the circus will also perform at 5:30 p.m., and on Sunday, they will perform at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online. An adult ticket costs $25, and seniors and active military members can get tickets for $20 each. Tickets for kids aged ten and under are $10.

Each adult ticket includes free admission for one child.

The American Crown Circus most recently performed in Van Nuys. Their upcoming tour includes stops in Salinas, Watsonville and San Rafael.

The circus says that they will be following all guidelines from the CDC and the Santa Barbara County Department of Health.