If you're looking for something to do, grab a friend, and head on over to Santa Maria to catch an American Crown Circus Circo Osorio show.

The theme is "Runaway with the Circus." There will be high-flying flyers, African acrobats, and lots of other entertainment.

The shows will run through Tuesday, April 10 at the Minami Park Soccer Field 600 at W Enos Dr in Santa Maria.

Tickets can be purchased online and are $20 for people aged 11 and older. Kids aged one through 10 are $8.