American Legion hosted a pancake fundraiser for veterans in need

The American Legion hosted a fundraiser in San Luis Obispo to help local veterans and youth in need.

The American Legion added a car show to this year's Annual Pancake Breakfast.

A silent auction and prize drawing were also held at Sunday's event.

The organization will be giving out $500 scholarships to local veterans, who get admitted to the college of their choice.

Organizers said it is good to be able to bring the community together again.

“It is so Wonderful,” said Nora O’ Donnell, the commander for American Legion Post 66. “We have not been able to do this event for two years, so it's really great to see all the people enjoying the pancakes, communicating with each other and just having a great time.”

The American Legion is also collecting wheelchairs and other medical supplies for veterans in need.