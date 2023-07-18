American Legion hosting BBQ fundraiser for Christmas wreaths for veterans

The American legion Post in Arroyo Grande is hosting a BBQ fundraiser this weekend to raise fund to buy Christmas wreaths.

The BBQ will be held Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Miners Ace Hardware parking lot in Nipomo.

If you but a wreath for $17, you will also get a steak sandwich, chips, and drink.

American Legion Post 136 hopes to sell enough wreaths to place one on all 2,100 veteran graves in the Arroyo Grande Cemetery.

“It's important to honor their sacrifice to remember them, there's 2100 that are there, and we want to know that they are not forgotten, every time that a wreath is laid down, they either salute the grave, or they put their hand over their heart and they say the person’s name so that they are not forgotten over the Christmas season," said Marshall Anderson, the American Legion Post 136 Commander.