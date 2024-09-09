American Legion Post 534 hosted a veteran salute celebrating the birthday of a local WWII veteran

On Sunday afternoon in Grover Beach, the American Legion Post 534 hosted a veteran salute celebrating the birthday of a local veteran.

Bill Harland, a World War II Navy veteran, turned 96 years old.

Cars drove by Ramona Garden Park to honor Harland and his service.

Cheryl Tolan, the co-founder of the Welcome Home Military Heroes non-profit, says that her favorite part is the community coming together.

"It's that initial surprise that complete strangers that they have never met before would come out and spend an afternoon to come and celebrate them and honor them,” said Tolan. “That's the best part."

The next American Legion Post 534 event is Saturday, you can find details on the group's Facebook page.