American Legion Post 66 visits KSBY to replace American flag

If you've ever driven along Highway 101 at Los Osos Valley Road, looked up to see the American flag flying at KSBY, and wondered who takes care of it, here's your answer.

The American flags we fly at KSBY are BIG -12 feet by 18 feet - and they're provided by American Legion Post 66 in San Luis Obispo.

Because we're at such a windy location, the flags only last three or four months before they need to be replaced. They get tattered and frayed on the ends.

Each flag costs about $400.

On Monday, American Legion Commander Nora O'Donnell and Adjutant Richard Powell visited KSBY to help take down the old flag and put up a new one.

They ensure that the retired flags get properly decommissioned by being burned, although some are used for burial ceremonies for U.S. veterans.

Our flag pole was erected and donated to KSBY in 2004 by American Legion Post 66. They currently have 398 active members.

We appreciate their past service to our country and their current service in keeping the flag flying outside KSBY.