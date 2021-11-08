American Red Cross encouraging blood donations amid concerns over flu season

The American Red Cross is concerned that a potential spike in flu cases this year could impact the supply of donated blood.

According to the Red Cross, when seasonal illness increases, the number of healthy blood donors tends to decrease, and the Red Cross is already facing an ongoing emergency blood shortage. They are encouraging everyone who is eligible and healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.

As an incentive for donors to give blood this month, the Red Cross will give everyone who donates between now and November 23 a $10 Amazon.com gift card. Those who donate from November 24-28 will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.

Several American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled to take place in Santa Barbara in the coming weeks:



Nov. 8, 1-7 p.m. - American Red Cross, 2707 State Street

Nov. 11, 12-6 p.m. - Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way

Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. - American Red Cross, 2707 State Street

Dec. 1, 1-7 p.m. - Santa Barbara Masonic Lodge #192, 16 E. Carrillo Street

Click here to schedule a blood donation appointment.