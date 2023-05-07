American Red Cross partnered with Paso Robles firefighters to install free smoke alarms

The American Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter partnered with the City of Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services on Saturday to install free smoke alarms and educate families about fire safety.

Volunteers were taught how to check and install smoke alarms and then were put to work around the Paso Robles Community Center neighborhood.

“We’ve worked very closely with the fire department and the fire department has helped us understand where the greatest need is,” said Tony Briggs, Regional Executive for the Central California Region of the American Red Cross. "We have teams of volunteers going door to door and they’re knocking on our neighbors' doors and they’re saying, 'hey, we have an opportunity to make your home safe.'”

A working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy.

“Sometimes you can’t prevent fires but you can at least know when a fire starts and get people out,” said John Prickett, Fire Captain/Paramedic for Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

Prickett advises community members to check their smoke alarms regularly.

Nationally, the Red Cross says more than 1,700 lives have been saved through the Sound the Alarm program in the last six years.

To learn more, visit SoundTheAlarm.org/CCR.

