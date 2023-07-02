AmpSurf and VetSurf joined forces to offer a free event for Veterans, First Responders, and locally disabled.

On Saturday, AmpSurf and VetSurf came together to serve veterans, the local disabled, and first responders.

The programs run all year on the 1st and 3rd Saturday each month at the Addie St. beach access in Pismo Beach.

AmpSurf provided all surfing equipment for new surfers. Also through their partners, AmpSurf has 20 surfboards to giveaway to veterans who are learning to surf.

"I had a car accident 18 years ago and I have c5 c6 spinal cord injury. You know, in the beginning, I was told I would never walk, move or feel ever again….I find with surfing, I'm doing more than I ever thought that I could do. This is such a great community. It's really like a family. I look forward to surfing Saturdays, like I call it, and just to get out here and be around like-minded people,” said surfer, Nicholette Nelson.

Veterans, first responders, and all those living with disabilities are encouraged to sign up for future events. More information can be found on this website.