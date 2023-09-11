AmpSurf hosted a 9/11 "Paddle Out" event in Pismo Beach to commemorate those who lost their lives on 9/11

In Pismo Beach, to commemorate those who lost their lives on 9/11 and those who still serve today to keep out community safe, AmpSurf hosted a 9/11 "Paddle Out" event this morning at 8 a.m. and lasted until 10:30 a.m.

Those who attended the event met by the Pismo Pier. They later paddled out and tossed roses into the water.

"We went out there in remembrance of those lost on 9/11. We paddled out and had roses in remembrance and then we shared our stories on how it affected us in remembering those that gave their lives to let us live our lives today," AmpSurf member James Baldonado said.