AmpSurf's annual 'Operation Restoration' attracts veterans from across the country

AmpSurf held its annual operation restoration in Pismo Beach this weekend.

Twenty wounded veterans from around the country are here on the Central Coast to experience the healing power of adaptive surfing and other adaptive sports.

“Bringing these folks out to the ocean, doing a sport that most people don't think they can do, and then giving them the opportunity just to succeed at it really helps them focus on their abilities and not their different disabilities and conditions,” said Dana Cummings, the Founder and President of AmpSurf. “That's what this program is all about, is just getting people to focus on what they can do, not what they can't do, and so surfing is just a great sport to do that for people.”

On Saturday morning, participants took a class on the beach before the practice in the water.

“It's kind of like one of those freeing feelings you get. It's similar to snowboarding or kayaking, just, just kind of letting go when the wave just takes you,” said Mike Murphy, a first-time surfer. “It's phenomenal, I'm excited, I want to get out there and go more.”

Participants will get to do more surfing or stand-up paddleboarding before heading home on Monday.