AmpSurf's annual Operation Restoration event is underway

AmpSurf in partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project will bring 12 to 15 disabled veterans into the Pismo Beach area beginning Thursday, October 20 through the 24.

The project allows veterans to experience the healing power of the ocean and the thrill of surfing, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and archery.

Many of these soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines lost limbs, were burned, have a traumatic brain injury, or have PTSD from serving in operations overseas.

They will come to experience something most thought they could not do.

Activities will start with a meet & greet on Thursday evening October 20 at the Moose Lodge in Pismo Beach from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Kayaking and archery will take place on Friday, October 21. Followed by surfing at the Pismo Pier and stand-up paddleboarding in Avila Beach on Saturday, October 22.

There will be more surfing at the Pismo Pier and a closing luau at the Oceano Elks on Sunday, October 23. The luau is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Oceano Elks. The warriors return home on October 24.

The public is invited to show their support and join the participants at the Pismo Pier Plaza on Saturday and Sunday. Many have stepped up to help, but more volunteers are still needed, especially water volunteers on Saturday and Sunday.

This marks year 17 of the Operation Restoration event. Organizers say their mission is to promote, inspire, educate, and rehabilitate all people with disabilities, veterans, and first responders through adaptive surf therapy and other outdoor activities.

To see the full schedule or sign up to volunteer (the ability to surf is not required to volunteer), go to www.AmpSurf.org.

To donate and support this event and our program please go to www.ampsurf.org/donate.