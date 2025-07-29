Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to temporarily suspend train service north of Goleta station

The San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency (LOSSAN) announced that train services north of Goleta will be temporarily suspended from August 1 through August 16, 2025. This is due to work on the La Cañada Honda Bridge Replacement Project taking place.

The 16-day closure will help with the replacement and reconstruction of the La Cañada Honda Bridge. The bridge is a 127-year-old steel viaduct over Honda Creek in Santa Barbara County. It is considered to be a critically essential piece of infrastructure on the 351-mile LOSSAN Rail Corridor. The bridge supports passenger rail and freight service through Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties.

The replacement of the bridge will improve long-term service reliability for train passengers and will strengthen operational efficiency, according to LOSSAN. Results of the replacement include reduced travel times, increased ridership and service reliability, and lower emissions by removing existing speed restrictions.

During the 16-day period, certain service adjustments will take place. This includes the closure of the rail corridor between Goleta and San Luis Obispo, and alternate bus transportation, which will be provided between San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.

During the closure, all trains will either originate or terminate in Goleta. Passengers who are traveling north are expected to disembark at the Santa Barbara Train Station and board the bus connections provided. Bus connections will be available for southbound trains 774 and 794 from San Luis Obispo to Santa Barbara, and for northbound trains 761 and 779 from Santa Barbara to San Luis Obispo. The buses will take route 17 between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo and they will stop at UC Santa Barbara, Solvang, Buellton, Santa Maria, and Grover Beach.

The additional bus connections will not disrupt Route 17 as it will continue on its normal schedule and route.

Normal services are expected to resume on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

