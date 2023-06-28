Amtrak scheduled to make stops in SLO County partially derails in Moorpark

An Amtrak train scheduled to make stops along the Central Coast on its way to Seattle partially derailed in Moorpark after colliding with a truck, according to Ventura County police and fire officials and reporting by NBC 4 Los Angeles.

Aerial footage from the scene by NBC 4 Los Angeles showed three Amtrak cars partially off the tracks and the cab of a work truck destroyed after the vehicle was ostensibly broadsided by the Amtrak.

Eight patients were transported to hospitals, seven with minor injuries and one with moderate, the Ventura County Fire Department said in a tweet.

Information provided in an updated tweet by the department said three of seven passenger cars had come off the rails, correcting a prior tweet that had said no cars had derailed. None had completely overturned.

The collision was reported at 11:18 a.m. near West Los Angeles Avenue and Montair Drive, according to NBC 4 Los Angeles.

A small fire was extinguished by firefighters when they arrived.

One hundred and ninety passengers were on the train.

At least one passenger’s destination was Paso Robles, one of two stops in San Luis Obispo County, according to reporting by NBC 4 Los Angeles, who was on the scene in Moorpark talking to passengers. The Amtrak was scheduled to make a stop in Oxnard before stopping in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.

The Amtrak Coastal Starlight’s destination was Seattle. The train originated in Los Angeles, according to Amtrak’s website.

Aerial and on-the-ground footage by NBC 4 Los Angeles showed numerous pop-up tents where passengers were being assessed and treated.