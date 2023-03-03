Amtrak train hits back of truck on tracks in Gaviota area

Train service was stopped after an Amtrak train reportedly crashed into the back of a vehicle in the Gaviota area Friday.

The call came in around 10:40 a.m. for the 11000 block of Calle Real.

Limited information was immediately available but the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said initial reports were that the train had crashed into a wood chipper on the back of a vehicle.

It was unknown when train service through the area would resume.

CHP is reporting no injuries associated with the collision.

