Amtrak train hits, kills pedestrian in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Police officers and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies are on scene of a fatal train versus pedestrian incident in Paso Robles.

It happened Monday at around 4:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Riverside Ave. near the intersection of 36th St. and Riverside Ave.

Amtrak posted on their Twitter page, "Coast Starlight Train 14 which departed Los Angeles (LAX) on 2/7 is currently being held in Paso Robles (PRB) due to a trespasser incident."

The name, age and gender of the person killed is not being released at this time.

