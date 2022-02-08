Watch
Amtrak train hits, kills pedestrian in Paso Robles

Posted at 6:40 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 21:45:00-05

Paso Robles Police officers and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies are on scene of a fatal train versus pedestrian incident in Paso Robles.

It happened Monday at around 4:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Riverside Ave. near the intersection of 36th St. and Riverside Ave.

Amtrak posted on their Twitter page, "Coast Starlight Train 14 which departed Los Angeles (LAX) on 2/7 is currently being held in Paso Robles (PRB) due to a trespasser incident."

The name, age and gender of the person killed is not being released at this time.

KSBY has a crew on scene and they are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new details become available.

