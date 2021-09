An Amtrak train struck a truck with a utility bed Friday afternoon in Templeton.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on the tracks near the 1200 block of South Main Street, south of Templeton High School.

According to a California Highway Patrol officer on the scene, the truck was traveling westbound over a private crossing when the train hit the back end of the truck, causing it to spin around, sending tools flying out of the vehicle.

Only minor injuries were reported.