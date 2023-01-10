Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner canceled between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo

Amtrak has canceled their service routes for the Pacific Surfliner going north of Los Angeles because of severe weather.

Monday, many of the routes going to and from San Luis Obispo and Goleta toward Los Angeles were canceled. This went for both trains and the bus service.

Tuesday the cancelations continue. The complete list of cancelations from Amtrak includes:



761 canceled in its entirety between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo

765 canceled between Los Angeles and Goleta

770 canceled between Goleta and Los Angeles

774 canceled between San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles

777 canceled between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo

784 canceled between Goleta and Los Angeles

785 canceled between Los Angeles and Goleta

794 canceled in its entirety between San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles

Thruway bus service was canceled north of Los Angeles because of flooding on HWY 101

The only alternate route Amtrak is providing will be a connection with Metrolink trains between Los Angeles and Oxnard, where Pacific Surfliner tickets will be accepted.

Amtrak tweeted that service should return to normal by Wednesday.

To stay updated on service information, check back here or on Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner Twitter.

