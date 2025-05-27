Amur leopard arrives at Santa Barbara Zoo

A 5-year-old Amur leopard now calls the Santa Barbara Zoo home.

Tamur arrived from the San Diego Zoo as part of the Species Survival Plan with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

Amur leopards are the most endangered big cat on earth, according to the zoo.

Tamur is not the first Amur leopard at the zoo. Marta and her mother, Ajax, have both now left the zoo and are headed to other AZA-accredited locations.

Born in 2021, Marta was the first Amur leopard to be born at the zoo in more than 20 years.

“Welcoming Tamur is a powerful reminder of the critical conservation work we do here every day,” said Dr. Julie Barnes, the zoo’s vice president of animal care. “The Santa Barbara Zoo is deeply committed to protecting endangered species like the Amur leopard. Every animal move is carefully planned with the future of the species in mind, and we’re proud to play a role in helping ensure their survival.”

Zoo officials say everyone is welcome to stop by Tamur’s habitat, but say he’s still acclimating to it and may not always be visible.