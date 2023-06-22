Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Animal shelters teaming up for fee-waived pet adoption event

santa maria shelter dog.JPG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
A dog at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelter in Santa Maria on July 5, 2022.
santa maria shelter dog.JPG
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 16:05:10-04

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is partnering with Ventura County Animal Services to offer a fee-waived pet adoption event on Saturday, July 1.

The adoption event will take place simultaneously at all five shelters in the two counties.

The fee-waived adoptions will apply to all animals over one year of age.

All pets leave the shelters spayed or neutered, vaccinated, treated for fleas, and microchipped. Animal Services says some licensing fees may apply depending on the city in which the adopter resides.

santa barbara county animal services adoption.jpg

The five shelters are located at:

  • 5473 Overpass Rd., Goleta, Santa Barbara County
  • 548 W. Foster Rd., Santa Maria, Santa Barbara County
  • 1501 W. Central Ave., Lompoc, Santa Barbara County
  • 600 Aviation Rd., Camarillo, Ventura County
  • 670 W. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, Ventura County

For more information about adopting a pet, visit the Santa Barbara County Animal Services website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg