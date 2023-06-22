Animal shelters teaming up for fee-waived pet adoption event

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is partnering with Ventura County Animal Services to offer a fee-waived pet adoption event on Saturday, July 1.

The adoption event will take place simultaneously at all five shelters in the two counties.

The fee-waived adoptions will apply to all animals over one year of age.

All pets leave the shelters spayed or neutered, vaccinated, treated for fleas, and microchipped. Animal Services says some licensing fees may apply depending on the city in which the adopter resides.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services

The five shelters are located at:



5473 Overpass Rd., Goleta, Santa Barbara County

548 W. Foster Rd., Santa Maria, Santa Barbara County

1501 W. Central Ave., Lompoc, Santa Barbara County

600 Aviation Rd., Camarillo, Ventura County

670 W. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, Ventura County

For more information about adopting a pet, visit the Santa Barbara County Animal Services website.

