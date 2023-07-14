Animals being kept cool at Charles Paddock Zoo

Animals are trying to stay cool during this intense heat wave.

At the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero, most of the animals are staying in the shade to avoid the heat.

Zoo officials say they allow some of their animals to get in the pool and use water misters to cool other animals.

“When it's hot like this in the summer and even when it's not most of the animals are most active in the morning and in the evenings so you know if you come to the zoo at 1:00 in the afternoon, when it's 100°, you're probably going to have a hard time finding some of the animals because they are laying under a bush or, you know ,in one of their cool dens, where it's really nice, said Alan Baker, the Charles Paddock Zoo Director.

Zoo officials say the heat is hardest on the staff, as they are out cleaning everything in the sun and rarely get to go back inside where it is air conditioned.