Annual Boys & Girls Club event raises money for Central Coast youths in need

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast is hosted their Annual Auction & Gala on Saturday.

The event was hosted at the scenic CMT Ranch in Santa Maria, with a theme of 'a starry, starry night'.

This is the club's spring social event of the year which included a cocktail hour, seated dinner, and a silent and live auction.

All proceeds from the event Saturday night benefit programs and services provided to thousands of youths throughout the Central Coast, from Santa Maria Valley to North San Luis Obispo County.

If you were unable to attend the event, you can still donate to the cause by clicking here.