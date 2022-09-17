Annual cornhole competition kicks off in Atascadero

The 6th Annual Showdown Charity Cornhole Tournament kicked off in Atascadero on Friday.

The two-person team tournament is being held at the Sunken Gardens and will continue Saturday morning.

In addition to the main cornhole tournament, there will be a $50 prize for the best team costume and a Jenga challenge.

Proceeds benefit the North County Adaptive Sports and Recreation Program and Escuela del Rio.

Saturday's tournament starts with an 8-Team Round Robin Toss at 9:30 a.m. with check-in at 8 a.m.

The tournament is presented by the Knights of Columbus and sponsored by the city.

