Annual Day of Hope event breaks fundraising record

The 8th annual Day of Hope event in 2021 broke fundraising records.

An event was held at Marian Regional Medical Center on Wednesday to thank the community groups who participated.

Day of Hope took place at the beginning of August where groups come together to sell a special edition of the Santa Maria Times.

All of the donations benefit patients at the Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Rugged Radio was the biggest donor at $48,956.12.

"Its my honor to do this fundraising and raise a lot of money for a great organization saving lives every day," said Greg Cotrell with Rugged Radio.

The event raised a total of $316,556 in support of patient assistance needs, the acquisition of advanced technology and equipment, and programs and services.

Last year's Day of Hope 2020 event raised $257,202 and this year's total of $316,556 represents a 23% increase in donations.