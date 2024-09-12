Annual Day of Remembrance ceremony held at SLO Fire Station

The City of San Luis Obispo Fire and Police departments honored the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks by holding a Day of Remembrance ceremony Wednesday morning.

Community members were able visit San Luis Obispo Fire Station #1 to see the Posting of the Colors tradition performed by the city's Honor Guard and a bell-ringing ceremony to honor those lost.

Winners of the American Legion writing contest from local middle and high schools also presented their winning essays about the fire and police service.

"People put aside their lives and like, worked hard to rescue many, many people," Bella Qu, a student at Laguna Middle School and writing contest winner, said. "Firefighters [and] police, mainly their lives were lost because they were helping a lot of people escape, and I feel like that's very meaningful and we should remember all the people who lost their lives to that."

A memorial dedicated in 2015 by artist Kathleen Caricof sits in front of the SLO Fire Station as a memorial for those lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.