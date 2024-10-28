Annual Dia de Los Muertos festival in Santa Maria honors and celebrates the lives of late family members

The 14th annual Dia de Los Muertos festival in Santa Maria took place on Sunday with 32 vendors.

It was the first festival since COVID-19.

On Sunday, there were altar displays, food, art vendors, and more.

Dianna Barbosa is part of the art club at Allan Hancock College and is drawing a mural on the sidewalk.

The mural represents her culture for the Dia de Los Muertos festival in Santa Maria.

“We are drawing something called an Ofrenda which is a layout of our favorite foods of our family members who have passed on,” Barbosa said. "There's always candles and there's always marigolds, so this is to honor them. In our culture, they come and visit us on that night and they take that food and take it back with them in the afterlife."

She shares why this day is important to her.

“Both of my parents are Hispanic,” Barbosa said. "It's just good to have roots and know where you came from."

Dia de Los Muertos or the Day of the Dead honors and celebrates the lives of late family members.

It means something different to everyone.

“It's a celebration of our ancestors,” Barbosa said.

“It shows our culture and our traditions,” Jazoynn Guevara said.

Event staff say there’s been more cultural research for the festival than ever before.

"This is a representation of the culture we have here in Santa Maria," Stephanie Saucedo, recreation supervisor for Santa Maria said.