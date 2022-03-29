Annual kite festival to return to Santa Maria next month

Central Coast community members are invited to bring their kites and come out to Rotary Centennial Park for the annual Free Family Kite Festival.

The event, which is set for Saturday, April 16 from noon to 4 p.m., is expected to draw more than 2,000 people to send their kites soaring, organizers say.

The event is hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, People for Leisure and Youth Inc. and the Santa Maria Public Airport.

Organizers say it will feature professional kite-flying demonstrations along with food, vendors, contests and music.

Rotary Centennial Park is located at 2625 S. College Dr. in Santa Maria.

Those interested in being a vendor can apply online.