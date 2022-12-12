Annual Light up a Life celebrates loved ones at candlelight memorial event

To remember loved ones that have passed and honor them during the holidays, Dignity Health Central Coast Hospice will hold a candlelight celebration at the 2022 Light up a Life Event.

The event offers community members the opportunity to share a name or photo in remembrance.

There will be hospice leadership in attendance along with family members who have benefitted from Dignity Health hospice services.

This takes place on Tuesday, December 13, at 6 p.m.

The event will be held at First United Methodist Church, 311 South Broadway in Santa Maria.