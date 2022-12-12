Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Annual Light up a Life celebrates loved ones at candlelight memorial event

French Hospital Dignity Health.png
KSBY
To remember loved ones that have passed and honor them during the holidays, Dignity Health Central Coast Hospice will hold a candlelight celebration at the 2022 Light up a Life Event.
French Hospital Dignity Health.png
Posted at 8:47 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 23:47:37-05

To remember loved ones that have passed and honor them during the holidays, Dignity Health Central Coast Hospice will hold a candlelight celebration at the 2022 Light up a Life Event.

The event offers community members the opportunity to share a name or photo in remembrance.

There will be hospice leadership in attendance along with family members who have benefitted from Dignity Health hospice services.

This takes place on Tuesday, December 13, at 6 p.m.

The event will be held at First United Methodist Church, 311 South Broadway in Santa Maria.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png