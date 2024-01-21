Annual maintenance for Early Warning System Sirens is set to begin. Here's what you need to know

Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, Pacific Gas & Electric, in coordination with the County of San Luis Obispo will be conducting annual maintenance on the Early Warning System sirens.

Annually, each of the Early Warning System sirens is inspected and tested individually to help ensure the system is ready should it be needed during an emergency.

Following inspection, each siren undergoes a brief growl test. This short low-volume test lasts for a period of a few seconds. Although the public in close vicinity to the siren may hear a brief siren sound, no action is required on the part of the public.

Should a siren continue to sound, you should tune in to a local radio or television station for emergency information. During an emergency, sirens are sounded for a full three minutes.

Annual siren maintenance is conducted Monday through Friday and will continue through July.

Additional information on the siren system as well as emergency preparedness information can be found at prepareslo.org.