Annual maintenance scheduled for Early Warning Systems Sirens

Beginning Monday, and continuing for several weeks, the Early Warning System sirens located in Arroyo Grande, Oceano, and Pismo Beach will undergo annual maintenance, according to a San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services press release.

During the annual maintenance, each siren will be inspected and tested individually. Although the public in close vicinity to the siren may hear a brief siren sound, no action is required.

County officials say annual siren maintenance will be conducted Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Siren technicians will be present at each siren being tested.

During an emergency, the sounding of the sirens is an indication that the Emergency Alert System has been activated and the public should tune in to a local television or radio station for emergency information and instructions.

Additional information on the siren system as well as emergency preparedness information can be found at prepareslo.org.

For questions regarding the tests, community members are asked to call the county's Office of Emergency Services at (805) 781-5678.