Annual Morro Bay Kite Festival makes its return this weekend

The annual Morro Bay Kite Festival is making its return on Saturday, April 30 through Sunday, May 1 at Morro Rock Beach.

The festival is a weekend full of kite-flying in Morro Bay, with several large kites flying all day long.

Candy drops for the children will also be available on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

On Saturday, the local non-profit organization, Central Coast Funds for Children will be giving away 500 free kites for kids to decorate and fly.

Admission to the event and parking is free and open to the public.

The kite festival's mission is to bring all individuals, families, and generations together to enjoy and learn about the art of kite flying.