Annual Mozart in the Mission concert to be performed tonight

The annual Mozart in the Mission concert will take place on July 25 at 7:30pm and will feature a number of composers’ works as part of Festival Mozaic.

Festival Mozaic is an annual summer music festival in which musical performances are put on in San Luis Obispo County venues, including the Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa.

The Mozart in the Mission concert will be preceded by a dinner which will include a meal from Luna Red and wines from Claiborne & Churchill Vintners. This dinner was limited to fifty guests and is now sold out.

The concert will begin with a lecture by Dr. Alyson McLamore at 6:30. McLamore is a professor of Music History and Music Education at Cal Poly and has previously published program notes for the Festival Mozaic.

The concert itself will feature a cast of renowned chamber musicians performing a program which includes Mozart’s Viola Quintet in D major, K. 593, as well as pieces by three other performers.

More information and tickets are available on www.festivalmozaic.org.