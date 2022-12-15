Watch Now
Annual public menorah lighting tradition in downtown SLO

The first night of festivities is Sunday, Dec. 18
JCCFEDERATION of San Luis Obispo
Posted at 2:19 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 17:19:52-05

The San Luis Obispo Jewish community is continuing its annual tradition of lighting the public menorah outside the Old Mission of San Luis Obispo de Tolosa each night of Hanukkah.

This Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Mission Plaza at 5 p.m. all members of the SLO community are invited to join the first night of festivities. The first night’s candle will be lit by Rabbi Micah Hyman. Mayor Erica Stewart and Assemblymember Dawn Addis will be speaking. The first night of Hanukkah festivities at the Mission Plaza will include local Jewish organization booths, Rabbi led prayers and songs, and fun.

There will also be a nightly menorah lighting at 5 p.m. in Mission Plaza lasting until Dec. 24. The last menorah lighting will be at 5:30 p.m. on that last day.

For more information, email; info@jccslo.com or visit online.

