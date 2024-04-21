Annual San Luis Obispo County Earth Day held at Laguna Lake Park

The SLO County Earth Day Fair took place at Laguna Lake Park on Saturday. The theme this year was “Planet vs Plastics”.

The family-friendly event was open to the public. There was live music, food and drinks, a kid’s zone, and an EV car show.

The E-Mobility Expo took place at the fair and there were dozens of electric cars and bikes on display.

Participants were able to take a test drive, talk to EV owners, and learn about rebates.

“This is where people can come to learn about ideas like this. The Slow Climate Coalition is here with all their information about electrifying your home,” said Stacey Hunt, Ecologistics CEO. “You can come out and test drive an electric vehicle and see what those are about and there's just all kinds of people out here. It's a beautiful day and it's the place to be.”

This year will mark the 33rd San Luis Obispo County Earth Day event produced by the Earth Day Alliance.