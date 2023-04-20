The annual San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is back next week.

Festivities begin from April 25th through April 30th at the Fremont Theatre, Palm Theatre, and Downtown Centre Cinemas.

This year’s theme is “Surf Night” and will feature special guest Garret McNamara. McNamara, an American professional big wave surfer, is best known for setting the world record for the largest wave ever surfed. That wave has been documented in the HBO Series 100 Foot Wave.

“We received this year a little over a thousand submissions and we have a pool of screeners that watch the first round of films,” San Luis Obispo International Film Festival Executive Director Skye McLennan said.

McNamara and other filmmakers will be joined by live music from the Boomer Surf Band to help celebrate the theme.

“We look for films that are or have a diverse range of opinions and views and worldviews,” McLennan added. “Everything that you're going to see at the festival has been thoroughly screened and vetted. We really feel these are incredible works of art.”

Tickets can be purchased either at the Festival Headquarters at 849 Higuera St. or online at https://slofilmfest.org/box-office/. Individual tickets are $15 in person and $12 online. Fan Packs and bundles are also available for purchase.

Films featured in the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival in downtown San Luis Obispo can also be watched at Park Cinemas in Paso Robles from May 2nd to May 3rd. A virtual encore festival will also be available for those who miss out on seeing the films in person from April 30th through May 7th on their website.

