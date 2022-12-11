Annual Santa Barbara rose pruning event returns

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will host their annual Rose Pruning Day on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A January tradition for almost 40 years, volunteers are invited to spend the morning at the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden, within Mission Historical Park, to prune the approximately 1-acre garden in preparation for spring growth.

The annual event was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and returned in 2022 with a record-breaking turnout of over 100 volunteers. The department is seeking up to 150 volunteers for the 2023 event.

"Volunteers are vital to maintaining over 1,500 rose bushes," said Ramiro Arroyo, parks supervisor, in a press release.

No special experience is required to volunteer, as pruning demonstrations will be provided by Santa Barbara Rose Society member and resident rosarian Dan Bifano. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and tools, including hand pruners, loppers, and small handsaws.

Parks and Recreation staff will be onsite to help sharpen and sanitize tools as needed. Sturdy clothes, including long sleeves and pants, and sun protection are recommended.

In the event of rain, the event will be moved to the following Saturday, Jan. 21.

Questions regarding the event or additional volunteer opportunities may be directed to the Parks Division at (805) 564-5433.