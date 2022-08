The annual siren test is on Saturday, August 27 according to the County of San Luis Obispo's Office of Emergency Services.

All 131 sirens within the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone will sound at noon and 12:30 pm for three minutes.

This tests the primary and backup controls of the system. No action is required from the public as it is only a test.

For more information on emergency preparations, you can visit ReadySLO.org