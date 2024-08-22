Annual siren tests to be conducted throughout parts of San Luis Obispo County

Siren tests will be conducted throughout parts of San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The tests are part of the County Office of Emergency Services' Annual Early Warning System Siren Test.

Two tests are scheduled to take place—the first at noon and the second at 12:30 p.m.

During both tests, 130 sirens will be activated simultaneously for three minutes.

They are being tested twice to ensure that both the primary and backup activation points are functioning properly.

The sirens are located throughout the Diablo Canyon Power Plant Emergency Planning Zone.

The noise will be loudest along the coast from Cayucos to Nipomo, according to officials, and it will impact areas as far east as Downtown San Luis Obispo.

The Early Warning System sirens can be used for any local emergency when there is a need for widespread action, such as an evacuation or shelter-in-place.

County officials stress that Saturday's siren activations are only tests and do not require any public action.