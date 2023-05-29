Annual Summer Reading Challenge to kick off at Lompoc Library

The Lompoc Public Library is inviting the community to participate in the annual Summer Reading Challenge.

The Lompoc Public Library is launching "Find Your Voice" on June 1. During the next two months, the library will host a range of free activities for children, teens, and adults to encourage and support a love of reading.

Participants can earn prizes for participation all summer long, including a free book at sign-up.

Summer Reading Challenge registration can be completed using the Beanstack tracker mobile app or at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org. Those without an internet connection may call the Lompoc Library or come into the Lompoc or Village libraries to register and log their participation.

All participants will have the opportunity to earn weekly prizes throughout the challenge. The Lompoc Library will conduct a Grand Prize Drawing on August 1 with prizes for all ages.

Adults will have the opportunity to win an iPad, teens an Owl Crate box, children a Kindle Fire 7, and early learners Magna-Tiles. All prizes will be distributed while supplies last.

Also back this year is "Lunch at the Library" with meals provided for children and teens at the library through a partnership with Lompoc Unified School District. Meals are available on the youth patio from June 20 through July 14 Monday – Friday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Along with healthy meals, there will be free activities provided.

Summer Reading Challenge registration continues through July 31. For details on the Lompoc Library Summer Reading Challenge and to view the full calendar of Summer Reading Challenge activities, the community is asked to visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

Questions on the Summer Reading Challenge may be directed to the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8775.