Annual Tomato Spectacular Plant sale to be held at Cal Poly

More than 75 different types of tomato plants will be available at Cal Poly’s annual Tomato Spectacular plant sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22 and April 29 at the Horticulture Unit near the Poly Plant Shop.

This year the program is directed by a team of seven students who have grown more than 3,000 tomato plants from seed to provide home gardeners with quality plants that will produce fresh tomatoes throughout the summer, according to a press release sent by Cal Poly. Students began seeding the plants in early March and have tended to them in the campus greenhouses.

The plants cost $8 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis — with no holds or reservations made in advance. Customers are encouraged to bring boxes and/or wagons to transport plants to their vehicles.

Brandywine, Early Girl, Kellogg’s Breakfast, Vintage Wine, and a selection of cherry tomato plants, including Nature’s Bites, are some of the unique cultivars that will be available during the student-run project, one of several such hands-on opportunities offered by the university’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

The sale will take place at the Environmental Horticultural Sciences Building (No. 48) on Via Carta Road off Highland Drive. Parking will be provided for free in lot H14.