Annual toy drive and BBQ event supports non-profit's Christmas gift giveaway

With less than a week until Christmas, oil and gas acquisition company Sentinel Peak Resources continued the giving spirit during its annual toy drive and barbecue event on Thursday.

Company employees gathered at Centennial Park to enjoy a meal and donate Christmas gifts for children.

The event benefited the Children's Resource Network of the Central Coast, which collects clothes, books, diapers, toys, and other necessities to "meet the educational and personal basic needs of socioeconomically compromised children," according to its website.

During the holidays, the organization holds free Christmas toy giveaways on the Central Coast for families in need.

“All three of our trailers are packed full of toys right now. We received 44 bikes from the Sheriff's Department, and so we are well-stocked and well-prepared for our event," Lisa Ray, the Children's Resource Network of the Central Coast founder and CEO, told KSBY.

The toys collected at Thursday's gathering are set to be given away at Oceano Elementary School on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Officials say the toy giveaways are open to any local family in need, and no referrals or documents are required.