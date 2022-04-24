Annual Walk for Autism and Resource Fair to be held in San Luis Obispo

The Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center is hosting its 11th annual Walk for Autism and Resource Fair at San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza on Sunday, April 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The walk is a symbolic stroll through downtown San Luis Obispo, bringing awareness and acceptance to those with autism in the community.

Vendor booths will child-friendly activities, information, service providers, games, and food will all be present at the event.

The Walk is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

The Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center is an all-volunteer organization and the walk is its main fundraiser.

So far, $12,400 has been raised, with an overall goal of $50,000.