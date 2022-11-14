Watch Now
Annual Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show has officially kicked off

Posted at 8:19 PM, Nov 13, 2022
The Morro Bay Art Association's annual Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show has officially kicked off.

The craft show features some of the finest artworks on the Central Coast.

This holiday event offers a collection of paintings, photography and fine crafts... created from various artistic mediums from traditional to contemporary.

The exhibit is not just for observing.

Guests also have the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts while at the craft show.

"We have so many 3-D things people make, from posters to paintings, to jewelry, that you might find a gift for your loved one, or for your relative even," said Kathleen Heil, Morro Bay Art Association Vice President.

The show features work from around 400 artists.

The show is on display through December 31st.

