'Anomalous feature' found under Paso Robles elementary school

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) is looking for options after a study found a potential geological issue with the Georgia Brown Elementary School site.

The school is slated to be remodeled soon. School district officials say that as part of the state approval process for construction at Georgia Brown, the district was required to conduct a geohazard soils investigation to identify any geological condition that could be a danger, such as ground shaking, surface rupture liquefaction, tsunami, and landslides.

According to officials, the study found an "anomalous feature" directly underneath the current campus.

School officials say the Department of the State Architect has confirmed there is no immediate safety threat. However, this will delay construction and could mean the school district may not be able to rebuild at that location.

At its next meeting on May 23, the PRJUSD Board of Trustees will consider a recommendation to delay the move of Georgia Brown students and staff to the temporary school site next to Flamson Middle School.

District administration also plans to solicit recommendations from the community as they work to come up with a solution.