Anonymous tips lead to recovery of stolen vehicles in Santa Maria

Santa Maria area CHP
Posted at 3:56 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 18:56:24-04

Anonymous tips led to the recovery of four stolen vehicles in the Santa Maria area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a Facebook post, CHP says the operation to recover the vehicles from the Santa Maria Riverbed was completed on Monday by team members with the Santa Maria area Vehicle Theft Reduction Program.

Officers says the vehicles are being returned to their owners.

The investigation into when the vehicles were stolen and how they were placed in the riverbed and by who is ongoing.

CHP says it welcomes tips of any kids to help solve crimes like these and reminds people that information can be anonymous.

