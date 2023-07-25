Another hot week in the forecast with heat advisories impacting the Central Coast

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

Another hot week is in the forecast. A heat advisory remains in effect until 8pm for portions of southwest California.

Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat related illness for sensitive populations, including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.

Only minimal relief is expected after Wednesday, with a moderate chance of some areas needing an extension to these advisories.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County there will be areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny conditions are expected later in the day. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy except for some patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County there will be patchy dense fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County there will be patchy dense fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tomorrow night in Santa Barbara County there will be patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 64. West wind around 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.