Another mountain lion spotted in San Luis Obispo's Prefumo Canyon neighborhood

A mountain lion has again been spotted in the Prefumo Canyon area of San Luis Obispo.

Stuart Marshall, who lives on Rubio Ln., says he captured video of the big cat on his Ring camera at about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

He reported the sighting to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Fish and Wildlife Biologist Brandon Swanson says the animal seen in the video is not the same mountain lion that officials trapped and relocated back in March.

Swanson says that mountain lion now has a collar and ear tags -- this animal does not.

He says it's the first mountain lion sighting Fish and Wildlife has been able to verify in the area since March. And while they have not had any mountain lions show up on their wildlife cameras, they'll be checking them again in the coming days.

The mountain lion that was captured in March was an adult male. At the time, Swanson said that likely meant there are also female mountain lions in the area.

The male lion was caught after months of sightings in the Prefumo Canyon, Irish Hills, and Laguna Lake areas. Some residents also reported that their pets were killed by a mountain lion.

Swanson says mountain lions typically pose little threat to humans. He shared the following tips for those living in mountain lion habitat:



Deer-proof your property to avoid attracting a lion's main food source.

Remove dense vegetation from around the home to reduce hiding spaces.

Install outdoor lighting to make it difficult for mountain lions to approach unseen.

Secure livestock and outdoor large pets in sturdy, covered shelters at night.

Always remember -- mountain lions are wild animals and their behavior may be unpredictable (like any wildlife).

Do not hike, bike, or jog alone. Do not hike, bike, or jog at dawn, dusk, or at night.

Stay alert on trails. Keep a close watch on small children and off-leash pets.

Never approach a mountain lion. Give them an escape route.

DO NOT RUN. Stay calm. Do not turn your back. Face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger.

Do not crouch down or bend over.

To report a mountain lion sighting to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, click here.