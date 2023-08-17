Another truck crashes into railroad bridge at Cal Poly

A delivery truck collided with a railroad trestle at Cal Poly on Thursday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. along Highland Drive.

According to a Cal Poly representative, the collision caused major damage to the height warning sign on the bridge. The university is working to replace the sign as soon as possible.

No one was injured.

Traffic through the area was impacted for about three and a half hours while crews worked to remove the wreckage.

It's the second time this year that a truck has crashed into the railroad trestle at Cal Poly.

A similar incident occurred in April.

Since 2014, there have been a total of 32 crashes at that location.

The bridge clearance is 12 feet 6 inches, and university officials have told KSBY in the past that there are several warning signs in both directions leading up to the bridge.

