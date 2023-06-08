Antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ flyers reportedly distributed in Paso Robles neighborhood

The City of Paso Robles is condemning the distribution of antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ flyers found in the River Oaks area.

City officials say on June 7, a citizen reported that small plastic bags containing the flyers were found at multiple locations throughout the neighborhood.

“The City firmly believes in fostering an inclusive and accepting community where every individual can live without fear or prejudice,” City Manager Ty Lewis said in a statement. “The dissemination of this material undermines the fundamental principles of equality that are the bedrock of a just and harmonious society.”

Officials believe the bags were distributed during the overnight hours of June 6.

The Paso Robles Police Department is reportedly investigating. They are asking anyone with information about this incident or other instances of hate speech to call the department at (805) 237-6464. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.